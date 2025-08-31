Left Menu

Xi Jinping Calls for Strategic Partnership in First Meet with Modi in a Decade

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of a strategic and long-term perspective in India-China relations during talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting at the SCO summit highlighted the need for stronger bilateral ties, multilateralism, and a multipolar world amidst shifting global dynamics.

31-08-2025
Xi Jinping Calls for Strategic Partnership in First Meet with Modi in a Decade
In a significant diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adopt a strategic and long-term approach towards India-China relations. The leaders met on Sunday during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, marking their first engagement in nearly a decade.

Amid global shifts, Xi emphasized the necessity for sustained bilateral growth and urged both nations to champion multilateralism. His remarks hinted at criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump's unilateral policies.

Xi and Modi's dialogue is particularly crucial given the recent strains in India-U.S. relations due to Washington's trade tariffs, signaling a potential pivot towards fortifying Asian diplomacy.

