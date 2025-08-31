Xi Jinping Calls for Strategic Partnership in First Meet with Modi in a Decade
Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of a strategic and long-term perspective in India-China relations during talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting at the SCO summit highlighted the need for stronger bilateral ties, multilateralism, and a multipolar world amidst shifting global dynamics.
- Country:
- China
In a significant diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adopt a strategic and long-term approach towards India-China relations. The leaders met on Sunday during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, marking their first engagement in nearly a decade.
Amid global shifts, Xi emphasized the necessity for sustained bilateral growth and urged both nations to champion multilateralism. His remarks hinted at criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump's unilateral policies.
Xi and Modi's dialogue is particularly crucial given the recent strains in India-U.S. relations due to Washington's trade tariffs, signaling a potential pivot towards fortifying Asian diplomacy.
ALSO READ
Modi and Xi: A Diplomatic Ballet at SCO Summit Amid U.S. Tensions
Oli's Diplomatic Diplomacy: Nepal PM at China SCO Summit
Putin and Modi Set to Strengthen Strategic Partnership at SCO Summit
I look forward to meeting President Xi Jinping, President Putin and other leaders on the sidelines of SCO summit: PM Modi.
Modi and Xi: A Meeting of Giants at the SCO Summit