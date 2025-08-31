Xi Jinping Calls for Strategic Partnership in First Meet with Modi in a Decade

In a significant diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adopt a strategic and long-term approach towards India-China relations. The leaders met on Sunday during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, marking their first engagement in nearly a decade.

Amid global shifts, Xi emphasized the necessity for sustained bilateral growth and urged both nations to champion multilateralism. His remarks hinted at criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump's unilateral policies.

Xi and Modi's dialogue is particularly crucial given the recent strains in India-U.S. relations due to Washington's trade tariffs, signaling a potential pivot towards fortifying Asian diplomacy.