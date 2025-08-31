Congress Unveils Candidates for Key BTC Elections

In a crucial political move, the Opposition Congress has announced its candidate lineup for 31 out of the 40 constituencies of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), with elections set for September 22.

The announcement was made on Saturday night, unveiling candidates such as Ranchana Basumatary and Rananjay Narzary, who will contest in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections. The BTC is presently governed by United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), highlighting the complex political dynamics at play.

Adding to the competitive landscape, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) is aiming to re-secure power after a term-long hiatus, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is independently contesting to establish governance for the first time in the council area. With 26,57,937 registered voters across districts including Kokrajhar and Chirang, the stakes are unmistakably high as parties gear up for the September showdown.