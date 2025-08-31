Congress Unveils Candidates for Key BTC Elections
The Opposition Congress has announced its candidates for 31 out of 40 constituencies in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, scheduled for September 22. The BJP, along with allies UPPL and BPF, is also contesting, sparking intense competition for control over the BTC in Assam.
The announcement was made on Saturday night, unveiling candidates such as Ranchana Basumatary and Rananjay Narzary, who will contest in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections. The BTC is presently governed by United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), highlighting the complex political dynamics at play.
Adding to the competitive landscape, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) is aiming to re-secure power after a term-long hiatus, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is independently contesting to establish governance for the first time in the council area. With 26,57,937 registered voters across districts including Kokrajhar and Chirang, the stakes are unmistakably high as parties gear up for the September showdown.
