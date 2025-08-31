Left Menu

Manoj Jarange's Indomitable Stand for Maratha Quota

Activist Manoj Jarange is leading a hunger strike in Mumbai to demand reservation for the Maratha community, who he argues are constitutionally eligible for recognition as Kunbis. Amidst significant community support, Jarange insists on a 10% quota under the OBC category, despite opposition and government negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 13:30 IST
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

Activist Manoj Jarange continues his hunger strike in Mumbai, demanding reservation for the Maratha community. Jarange, who has been striking for three days, insists on a 10% quota and recognition as Kunbis under the OBC category. His protest has gathered substantial support and disrupted local traffic.

Despite the government sending a delegation led by retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde to hold discussions, Jarange remains resolute, insisting his demands are constitutionally valid. He highlights official records showing Marathas and Kunbis as belonging to the same caste.

Jarange urges the Maharashtra government to meet his demands and plans to escalate his protest by ceasing water intake, emphasizing this as the community's 'final fight' for due recognition and reservation.

