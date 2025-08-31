Strengthening Ties: China and Maldives Deepen Bilateral Cooperation
Chinese President Xi Jinping met Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to reinforce bilateral ties through the Free Trade Agreement. They discussed advancing Belt and Road cooperation and explored collaborations in fisheries, environmental protection, and disaster management. Muizzu emphasized expanding trade, investment, and multilateral coordination.
In a pivotal diplomatic meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu convened to fortify bilateral relations, focusing on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a foundational pillar for forward momentum. The meeting took place during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.
Discussions highlighted the importance of the Belt and Road cooperation, emphasizing areas such as fisheries, marine scientific research, and disaster prevention. President Muizzu expressed a commitment to expand collaboration in trade, investment, housing construction, and tourism, emphasizing the Maldives' engagement within multilateral frameworks like the SCO.
This marks President Muizzu's second visit to China. His diplomatic outreach contrasts with earlier positions, reflecting a realignment of Maldives' foreign relations, notably with India, following strategic shifts including economic support and personnel adjustments.
