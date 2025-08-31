Xi and Modi: A Strategic Dance for Peace and Partnership

In a significant bilateral engagement, Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that it is the "right choice" for both nations. The leaders convened on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, stressing the need for peaceful dispute resolution.

The discourse, occurring amid global economic uncertainties, underscored mutual development opportunities between Asia's two major economies. Xi affirmed that India and China should not let border issues overshadow their comprehensive relationship, advocating for steady long-term growth in bilateral ties.

Marking 75 years of diplomatic relations, Xi urged enhanced strategic communication to foster trust and cooperation, while subtly critiquing U.S. unilateralism. He proposed a cooperative dynamic, symbolized as a "cooperative dance of the dragon and the elephant," to bolster regional and global stability.