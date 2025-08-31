Left Menu

Xi and Modi: A Strategic Dance for Peace and Partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the significance of maintaining friendship and resolving border disputes amicably. The two leaders met during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, advocating for strengthened bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation amid global economic tensions.

  China

In a significant bilateral engagement, Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that it is the "right choice" for both nations. The leaders convened on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, stressing the need for peaceful dispute resolution.

The discourse, occurring amid global economic uncertainties, underscored mutual development opportunities between Asia's two major economies. Xi affirmed that India and China should not let border issues overshadow their comprehensive relationship, advocating for steady long-term growth in bilateral ties.

Marking 75 years of diplomatic relations, Xi urged enhanced strategic communication to foster trust and cooperation, while subtly critiquing U.S. unilateralism. He proposed a cooperative dynamic, symbolized as a "cooperative dance of the dragon and the elephant," to bolster regional and global stability.

