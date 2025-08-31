Left Menu

Maratha Quota Agitation: A City Transformed

The Maratha quota agitation, led by Manoj Jarange, intensifies in Mumbai with thousands of protesters demanding an OBC quota. As the protest enters its third day, iconic city landmarks become gathering spots. Despite a slight decline in turnout, demonstrators vow to continue until their demands are met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the Manoj Jarange-led quota agitation intensifies in Mumbai, the city's iconic sites such as Marine Drive and the Gateway of India have transformed into centers of protest. The Maratha community, demanding an OBC quota, has seen its members flooding these areas since Friday.

On Sunday, although participation dipped compared to the turnout on Friday, demonstrators remained steadfast, many visiting local landmarks and some attempting to breach police barriers. Protesters have pledged to persist until their demand for a reservation in government jobs and education is fulfilled.

With thousands of Marathas traveling to the state capital, mainly from the Marathwada region, the agitation has paralyzed parts of the city. Group activities included drumming and dance, drawing both support and significant police presence to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

