Left Menu

Maratha Quota Stir: Thousands Rally in Mumbai

Led by Manoj Jarange, the Maratha community's quota agitation enters its third day in Mumbai, witnessing thousands rallying for OBC reservation. Protesters, capturing city landmarks like Marine Drive and the Gateway of India, continue their demands despite declined crowd numbers and police presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:42 IST
Maratha Quota Stir: Thousands Rally in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maratha community's call for OBC reservation, spearheaded by Manoj Jarange, has intensified as demonstrators enter their third day of protest in Mumbai. Despite a slight reduction in numbers on Sunday, significant gatherings were noted at iconic sites such as Marine Drive and the Gateway of India.

Jarange, who has taken a firm stand by initiating a hunger strike, upped the ante by deciding to forgo water starting Monday. The non-violent resistance aims to secure government acceptance for the Marathas' demand for inclusion as OBCs in education and employment quotas.

The movement brought traffic to a halt, drawing thousands from across Maharashtra. The vibrant protests, marked by traditional halgi drumbeats and fervent slogans, highlighted the community's resolve, even drawing visitors to cultural landmarks and dining spots amid calls for a sustained presence.

TRENDING

1
Elderly Man Trapped in Extortion Racket: Lawyer and Two Women Arrested

Elderly Man Trapped in Extortion Racket: Lawyer and Two Women Arrested

 India
2
Punjab's Plea for Aid Amid Devastating Floods

Punjab's Plea for Aid Amid Devastating Floods

 India
3
Dramatic Dutch GP Double DNF: Ferrari's Misfortune Continues

Dramatic Dutch GP Double DNF: Ferrari's Misfortune Continues

 Global
4
India Prepares for Battle Against Asian Giants Iran at CAFA Nations Cup

India Prepares for Battle Against Asian Giants Iran at CAFA Nations Cup

 Tajikistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025