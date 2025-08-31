Maratha Quota Stir: Thousands Rally in Mumbai
Led by Manoj Jarange, the Maratha community's quota agitation enters its third day in Mumbai, witnessing thousands rallying for OBC reservation. Protesters, capturing city landmarks like Marine Drive and the Gateway of India, continue their demands despite declined crowd numbers and police presence.
The Maratha community's call for OBC reservation, spearheaded by Manoj Jarange, has intensified as demonstrators enter their third day of protest in Mumbai. Despite a slight reduction in numbers on Sunday, significant gatherings were noted at iconic sites such as Marine Drive and the Gateway of India.
Jarange, who has taken a firm stand by initiating a hunger strike, upped the ante by deciding to forgo water starting Monday. The non-violent resistance aims to secure government acceptance for the Marathas' demand for inclusion as OBCs in education and employment quotas.
The movement brought traffic to a halt, drawing thousands from across Maharashtra. The vibrant protests, marked by traditional halgi drumbeats and fervent slogans, highlighted the community's resolve, even drawing visitors to cultural landmarks and dining spots amid calls for a sustained presence.
