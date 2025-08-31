Political Drama Unfolds: Shivakumar's Alleged BJP Affiliation Sparks Controversy

The political landscape in Karnataka is seeing fresh turmoil as Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal accuses Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar of aligning with the BJP. The seasoned politician, who was expelled from BJP for indiscipline, asserts that Shivakumar's recent actions, including singing an RSS prayer song, are merely a 'drama.'

Yatnal's claims extend to discussions purportedly occurring in Delhi to install Shivakumar as chief minister if he secured 60-70 Congress MLAs. However, reports suggest this plan was scrapped due to insufficient legislative backing. Shivakumar has not responded directly to these claims, dismissing them as inconsequential while BJP insiders suggest Yatnal's assessments accurately reflect internal party debates.

In a sharp rebuke, Yatnal accused Shivakumar and BJP's leadership of potential corruption and harmful politics for Karnataka, questioning rumored alliances with BJP state President B Y Vijayendra. Yatnal argues that current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's tenure, however, flawed, remains preferable, given concerns over Shivakumar's alleged intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)