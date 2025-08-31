Unrest in Indonesia: Lawmakers' Benefits Cuts Amid Protests and Violence
Indonesian political parties agreed to cut lawmakers' benefits to quell unrest that has led to deaths and investor panic. Despite the move, protests—originating from discontent over excessive pay for parliamentarians—continue. President Prabowo faces challenges as violence persists, calling for military intervention.
Indonesian political turmoil deepened over the weekend as parties agreed to slash lawmakers' benefits following violent anti-government protests. Demonstrators, outraged over perceived lavish allowances for officials, sparked riots that have claimed at least five lives and rattled investor confidence.
Despite the concessions, protests have not abated, posing a significant challenge to President Prabowo Subianto's administration. Since assuming office, Prabowo has faced minimal political opposition, but the current unrest threatens his government's stability as looters and rioters wreak havoc across the nation.
Military forces have been deployed to restore order. The president urged strict measures against rioters, amid criticisms from human rights organizations concerned over his rhetoric. Protestors, largely driven by student groups, demand deeper reforms to address underlying issues such as economic inequality and political oligarchy.
ALSO READ
Unrest in Gaza: A City Under Siege
Indonesian Political Parties Concede: Unrest Sparks Major Perk Revocation
Indonesian Unrest Sparks Changes Amid Leadership Challenges
Indonesian Protests Erupt Over Lawmakers' Housing Allowance Amid Social Unrest
Opposition States Rally for GST Rate Cuts and Consumer Benefits