Unrest in Indonesia: Lawmakers' Benefits Cuts Amid Protests and Violence

Indonesian political turmoil deepened over the weekend as parties agreed to slash lawmakers' benefits following violent anti-government protests. Demonstrators, outraged over perceived lavish allowances for officials, sparked riots that have claimed at least five lives and rattled investor confidence.

Despite the concessions, protests have not abated, posing a significant challenge to President Prabowo Subianto's administration. Since assuming office, Prabowo has faced minimal political opposition, but the current unrest threatens his government's stability as looters and rioters wreak havoc across the nation.

Military forces have been deployed to restore order. The president urged strict measures against rioters, amid criticisms from human rights organizations concerned over his rhetoric. Protestors, largely driven by student groups, demand deeper reforms to address underlying issues such as economic inequality and political oligarchy.