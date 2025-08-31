Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Criticizes BJP's Legislative Moves

Sachin Pilot, Congress general secretary and Tonk MLA, accused the BJP of enacting laws to suppress dissenting voices and destabilize opposition leaders. He criticized the BJP's attempts to manipulate electoral processes and weaken public welfare initiatives. Pilot highlighted the support for Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' against alleged voter suppression.

31-08-2025
Sachin Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

Sachin Pilot, Congress general secretary and MLA from Tonk, launched a blistering critique of the BJP on Saturday, accusing the party of enacting laws designed to silence opposition voices. Pilot claimed that BJP, failing to meet its '400 paar' claim in Lok Sabha elections, is using legislative changes as power crutches.

Addressing Congress workers in Tonk, Pilot alleged that BJP has aimed to consolidate power by weakening public welfare initiatives like MGNREGA and intimidating democratic voices. He highlighted concerns over constitutional changes, such as the removal of the Chief Justice from the chief election commissioner selection panel, advocating these as politically motivated moves.

Pilot also emphasized support for Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' accusing BJP of vote manipulation and electoral fraud while criticizing the Election Commission's response as biased. Furthermore, he called for restructuring the Rajasthan Public Service Commission in light of recent irregularities, critiquing the inefficiencies in the state government.

