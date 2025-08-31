Clash of Diplomacies: Modi-Xi Meeting Sparks Congress Critique

The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping has become a focal point of political critique in India, with the Congress party lambasting the Modi administration's stance. The Congress accused the government of failing to address China's territorial aggression, questioning whether reconciliation with China de facto legitimizes this aggression.

Critics emphasized Modi's previous 'clean chit' to China following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, which resulted in the loss of 20 Indian soldiers. The Congress expressed disappointment over unresolved territorial issues, alleging that national interest has been sidelined in favor of photo-op diplomacy.

Additionally, the Congress highlighted concerns about China's growing influence and its implications on India, such as the Yarlung Tsangpo hydel project and trade imbalances. As Modi and Xi pledged to resolve border issues and strengthen bilateral trade, the opposition called for greater transparency and firm stances from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)