Left Menu

Clash of Diplomacies: Modi-Xi Meeting Sparks Congress Critique

Congress heavily criticized the Modi government following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Congress accused the government of legitimizing Chinese territorial aggression while neglecting national interests. The Congress demands transparency and accountability concerning trade imbalances and territorial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:45 IST
Clash of Diplomacies: Modi-Xi Meeting Sparks Congress Critique
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping has become a focal point of political critique in India, with the Congress party lambasting the Modi administration's stance. The Congress accused the government of failing to address China's territorial aggression, questioning whether reconciliation with China de facto legitimizes this aggression.

Critics emphasized Modi's previous 'clean chit' to China following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, which resulted in the loss of 20 Indian soldiers. The Congress expressed disappointment over unresolved territorial issues, alleging that national interest has been sidelined in favor of photo-op diplomacy.

Additionally, the Congress highlighted concerns about China's growing influence and its implications on India, such as the Yarlung Tsangpo hydel project and trade imbalances. As Modi and Xi pledged to resolve border issues and strengthen bilateral trade, the opposition called for greater transparency and firm stances from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

 Global
2
Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

 Global
3
Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminton Worlds

Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminto...

 Global
4
Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid Widespread Devastation

Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025