Scandal Unravels: Unification Church Bribery Allegations in South Korea

The Unification Church, a prominent religious organization in South Korea, is at the center of a bribery scandal involving former First Lady Kim Keon Hee and veteran politician Kweon Seong-dong. The allegations involve illicit transactions from a church official to these political figures.

Kim Keon Hee is charged with receiving bribes worth approximately 80 million won, including luxury items, to use her influence in favor of the church's business interests. On the other hand, Kweon Seong-dong faces investigations for allegedly accepting illegal political funds, though he denies the claims.

The church leader, Han Hak-ja, addressed the scandal by denying any direction for illegal activities. Despite acknowledging misconduct by a former senior official, the church maintains it wasn't complicit. The developments unfold amid a larger inquiry into South Korea's martial law crisis and past government scandals.