Left Menu

Scandal Unravels: Unification Church Bribery Allegations in South Korea

The Unification Church faces allegations of bribery involving a former First Lady and a veteran politician. As prosecutors investigate, the church's leader strongly denies any directives for illegal activity. The controversy has put the organization under scrutiny amid a broader political probe in South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-09-2025 07:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 07:49 IST
Scandal Unravels: Unification Church Bribery Allegations in South Korea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The Unification Church, a prominent religious organization in South Korea, is at the center of a bribery scandal involving former First Lady Kim Keon Hee and veteran politician Kweon Seong-dong. The allegations involve illicit transactions from a church official to these political figures.

Kim Keon Hee is charged with receiving bribes worth approximately 80 million won, including luxury items, to use her influence in favor of the church's business interests. On the other hand, Kweon Seong-dong faces investigations for allegedly accepting illegal political funds, though he denies the claims.

The church leader, Han Hak-ja, addressed the scandal by denying any direction for illegal activities. Despite acknowledging misconduct by a former senior official, the church maintains it wasn't complicit. The developments unfold amid a larger inquiry into South Korea's martial law crisis and past government scandals.

TRENDING

1
Boca Juniors Triumphs with Third Consecutive Win

Boca Juniors Triumphs with Third Consecutive Win

 Global
2
Dramatic SUV Crash at Russian Consulate in Sydney

Dramatic SUV Crash at Russian Consulate in Sydney

 Australia
3
South Korea Halts 'Voice of Freedom' Broadcast Amid Tension Easing Measures

South Korea Halts 'Voice of Freedom' Broadcast Amid Tension Easing Measures

 South Korea
4
Rajasthan Rains: Lightning Strikes and Floods Devastate Region

Rajasthan Rains: Lightning Strikes and Floods Devastate Region

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025