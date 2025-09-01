Navarro Accuses Indian Brahmins of Profiteering from Russian Oil

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro launched a new criticism of India for its purchase of Russian oil, arguing that Brahmins are profiting at the expense of the Indian populace. In a Fox News interview, Navarro noted that this activity should cease immediately.

Navarro praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader but questioned why India is cooperating with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He emphasized that Indian citizens should be aware of the profiteering he alleges is occurring.

The adviser highlighted that India's increased purchase of Russian oil, against the backdrop of heightened tariffs, underpins Russia's military efforts in Ukraine. He suggested that U.S.-imposed tariffs are necessary, despite the broader economic implications.