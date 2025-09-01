Left Menu

Thailand's Political Power Struggle: People's Party as Kingmaker

Thailand is facing political uncertainty after the sacking of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra by the Constitutional Court, leading to a struggle among political parties. The People's Party, controlling nearly a third of parliamentary seats, emerges as a potential kingmaker, pivotal in forming the next government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the tumultuous landscape of Thai politics, the People's Party has emerged as a potential kingmaker following the dismissal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. With nearly a third of the parliamentary seats, the party's decision could break the current political deadlock.

The dismissal of Shinawatra for ethical violations has intensified political maneuvering, as coalitions and parties vie for the upper hand. The once-dominant Pheu Thai Party faces challenges in consolidating support amidst shifting allegiances and political interests.

The eyes of the nation are now on the People's Party, which has positioned itself as a vital player. Meetings and negotiations continue as parties align themselves to secure a majority and pave the way for a new prime minister, reflecting the ongoing power struggle within Thailand's political elite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

