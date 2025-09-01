Thailand's Political Power Struggle: People's Party as Kingmaker
Thailand is facing political uncertainty after the sacking of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra by the Constitutional Court, leading to a struggle among political parties. The People's Party, controlling nearly a third of parliamentary seats, emerges as a potential kingmaker, pivotal in forming the next government.
In the tumultuous landscape of Thai politics, the People's Party has emerged as a potential kingmaker following the dismissal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. With nearly a third of the parliamentary seats, the party's decision could break the current political deadlock.
The dismissal of Shinawatra for ethical violations has intensified political maneuvering, as coalitions and parties vie for the upper hand. The once-dominant Pheu Thai Party faces challenges in consolidating support amidst shifting allegiances and political interests.
The eyes of the nation are now on the People's Party, which has positioned itself as a vital player. Meetings and negotiations continue as parties align themselves to secure a majority and pave the way for a new prime minister, reflecting the ongoing power struggle within Thailand's political elite.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fertiliser Crisis in Odisha: Opposition BJD Slams Government Measures
Political Clash Over Modi-Xi Dialogue: Congress Slams Government
Fertiliser Scarcity Sparks Farmers' Protest in Odisha, Government Takes Action
Rift in Uttarakhand BJP: Trivendra Rawat Criticizes Dhami Government
Judge blocks US government from removing group of Guatemalan children after some were loaded on planes at Texas airport, reports AP.