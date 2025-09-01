Lagarde Warns of Global Economic Danger with Fed Changes

In a stark warning, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde stated that U.S. President Donald Trump's moves to potentially remove Federal Reserve leaders could endanger both the U.S. and global economic stability.

Trump's ongoing criticism and threats towards Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Governor Lisa Cook could jeopardize the independence of U.S. monetary policy, which Lagarde stressed is crucial for the stability of the world's largest economy.

Adding to global economic uncertainty, a recent U.S. appeals court decision declared most of Trump's tariffs illegal, further complicating the economic outlook.

