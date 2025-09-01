Thailand's Political Crossroads: People's Party's Crucial Decision

In a tense political landscape, Thailand's opposition People's Party remains undecided on which coalition camp to support, as rival factions attempt to win its favor. With nearly a third of parliamentary seats, the party's stance could be pivotal.

Spokesperson Parit Wacharasindhu revealed that discussions among lawmakers took place on Monday, with another meeting scheduled for Tuesday. The deliberations reflect the gravity of the decision ahead for the People's Party.

Despite its influential position, the party has reiterated that it will not partake in the upcoming government, suggesting instead an early parliament dissolution and fresh elections as a possible path forward.