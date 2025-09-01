Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Youth's Detention in Thane

Political unrest ensued in Thane as leaders protested the detention of a youth linked to the Shiv Sena (UBT) allegedly for posting against the ruling party. The individual's arrest has raised questions about police actions, with accusations of unjust treatment and political pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:27 IST
In Thane, a storm of political controversy has erupted following the detention of a youth connected to the Shiv Sena (UBT). The young man was accused of posting content critical of the ruling party from a Facebook account under the name of deceased BJP corporator Vilas Kamble.

Political leaders are asserting that the youth, Chandresh Yadav, was wrongly detained and subjected to police violence under pressure from the ruling party. This incident has sparked allegations of police bias, with former NCP (SP) corporator Amit Saraiyya describing the Srinagar police station as essentially being an extension of the Shiv Sena.

Further complicating the situation, Suresh Kamble, brother to the deceased corporator, alleged that Shiv Sena workers assaulted him when he visited the police station. The police, meanwhile, have yet to issue a statement regarding these explosive allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

