Controversy Erupts Over Youth's Detention in Thane

In Thane, a storm of political controversy has erupted following the detention of a youth connected to the Shiv Sena (UBT). The young man was accused of posting content critical of the ruling party from a Facebook account under the name of deceased BJP corporator Vilas Kamble.

Political leaders are asserting that the youth, Chandresh Yadav, was wrongly detained and subjected to police violence under pressure from the ruling party. This incident has sparked allegations of police bias, with former NCP (SP) corporator Amit Saraiyya describing the Srinagar police station as essentially being an extension of the Shiv Sena.

Further complicating the situation, Suresh Kamble, brother to the deceased corporator, alleged that Shiv Sena workers assaulted him when he visited the police station. The police, meanwhile, have yet to issue a statement regarding these explosive allegations.

