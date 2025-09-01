Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' Claim

The BJP ridiculed Rahul Gandhi's claim of unleashing a 'hydrogen bomb' revelation against the BJP, dismissing it as ineffective. The party accused Gandhi of disrespecting his role as Leader of the Opposition, criticizing his history of maligning Modi and asserting that voters will continue to support the prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:19 IST
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' Claim
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's bold assertions regarding his plan to release a 'hydrogen bomb' revelation about 'vote chori'. BJP leaders mocked the statement, calling previous such claims ineffective, and accused Gandhi of belittling his position in the Lok Sabha.

During a press conference, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Gandhi's recent Vote Adhikar Yatra and its conclusion in Patna. Prasad noted that Gandhi has a track record of targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but voters have consistently shown their support for the PM over Gandhi's assertions.

Prasad also condemned the opposition's electoral strategies and maintained that the BJP's success in various state elections, despite challenges, reflects public confidence in their leadership. As electoral roll inspections and allegations take center stage, BJP leaders argue that Gandhi's claims are born from frustration and electoral setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks Protests

Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks...

 India
2
Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

 India
3
Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Trafficking: A Comprehensive Operation Begins

Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Trafficking: A Comprehensive Operation Begins

 India
4
Tata Power Unveils Cost-Effective 1-kW Rooftop Solar Scheme in Odisha: A Bright Solution to Energy Savings

Tata Power Unveils Cost-Effective 1-kW Rooftop Solar Scheme in Odisha: A Bri...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025