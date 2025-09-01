BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' Claim
The BJP ridiculed Rahul Gandhi's claim of unleashing a 'hydrogen bomb' revelation against the BJP, dismissing it as ineffective. The party accused Gandhi of disrespecting his role as Leader of the Opposition, criticizing his history of maligning Modi and asserting that voters will continue to support the prime minister.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's bold assertions regarding his plan to release a 'hydrogen bomb' revelation about 'vote chori'. BJP leaders mocked the statement, calling previous such claims ineffective, and accused Gandhi of belittling his position in the Lok Sabha.
During a press conference, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Gandhi's recent Vote Adhikar Yatra and its conclusion in Patna. Prasad noted that Gandhi has a track record of targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but voters have consistently shown their support for the PM over Gandhi's assertions.
Prasad also condemned the opposition's electoral strategies and maintained that the BJP's success in various state elections, despite challenges, reflects public confidence in their leadership. As electoral roll inspections and allegations take center stage, BJP leaders argue that Gandhi's claims are born from frustration and electoral setbacks.
