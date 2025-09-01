Bolivia's Election Shakes Markets: A New Political Era?
Bolivia's international dollar bonds experienced a rally after results indicated a possible end to the ruling socialist party's dominance. Investors are hopeful for an economic turnaround and potential IMF support if the centrist or conservative candidates succeed. The nation's economic challenges include high inflation, low reserves, and impending debt payments.
Bolivia's international dollar bonds surged amid early election results indicating an unfavorable outcome for the ruling socialist party, marking its worst electoral performance in a generation. Investors are optimistic about a political shift that could stabilize the Bolivian economy, avert a debt default, and potentially secure an IMF program.
Official results show the socialist candidate Eduardo del Castillo obtaining just 3% of the presidential vote, while Bolivia's 2030 bond rose over 3 cents to 79.88 cents, leading in JPMorgan's emerging markets bond index. Centrist Rodrigo Paz and conservative Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga are the leading contenders with over 32% and nearly 27% of the votes respectively.
Final results will be released in a week, with the possibility of a runoff if no candidate achieves over 40%. Tellimer upgraded its recommendation on Bolivia's bonds to 'buy' in light of the election results. The nation, facing high inflation and low reserves, sees Quiroga as a potential stabilizer due to his IMF and World Bank experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
