Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Hydrogen Bomb' Revelations in Vote Fraud Allegations Against BJP

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, has made bold assertions against the BJP, accusing them of 'vote chori' (vote theft) and promising further revelations. During the culmination of his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, Gandhi averred that his forthcoming disclosures would metaphorically be a 'Hydrogen bomb' against the ruling party.

Speaking passionately, Gandhi emphasized Bihar's historical role in inspiring revolutionary movements. He assured supporters that the opposition INDIA bloc remained firmly committed to protecting democracy from those he claims are 'killing' it. Joining him were prominent leaders from allied parties, reinforcing their collective stance.

Gandhi's allegations come as a prelude to the upcoming Bihar state elections, with opposition parties eager to highlight what they describe as electoral misconduct by the BJP. The political climate remains tense as accusations continue to escalate, with both sides preparing for intense electoral battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)