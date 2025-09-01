Inside the Aurus: Modi and Putin's Confidential Ride
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin engaged in an important, confidential conversation during a limousine ride at the SCO summit. They continued discussions for over an hour, reportedly on critical bilateral issues. Modi emphasized the call for ending the Ukraine conflict and highlighted the strong India-Russia relationship.
During the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin of Russia engaged in a significant discussion within the confines of Putin's Aurus limousine.
The dialogue, which lasted approximately an hour, covered sensitive bilateral issues, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Peskov noted that the limousine provided a secure environment, crucial for such conversations.
Modi later highlighted the significance of bringing an end to the Ukraine conflict and emphasized the enduring partnership between India and Russia. Putin is expected to visit India in December for further talks.
