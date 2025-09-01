Bolsonaro on Trial: Former Brazilian President Faces Justice

Brazil's Supreme Court began hearing the final arguments in the trial of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday, who stands accused of scheming to retain power following his 2022 election defeat. The trial has drawn international attention, with U.S. President Donald Trump labeling it a 'witch hunt' and responding by increasing tariffs on Brazilian goods.

Bolsonaro, who served as Brazil's President from 2019 to 2022, is charged with conspiring to cling to power after losing the election to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Brazil's chief prosecutor has accused Bolsonaro of spearheading a plot involving plans to poison Lula and his running mate, and assassinate Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the 2022 election overseer. Though Bolsonaro denies any coup attempts, he admitted attending meetings aimed at reversing his electoral loss. The charges against him include forming an armed criminal organization and attempted coup d'état, among others.

A five-member justice panel is expected to deliver their verdicts on these points from September 2 to 12. Bolsonaro, currently under house arrest in Brasilia with an ankle monitor, awaits a potentially lengthy sentence. Despite legal setbacks, he signals a political comeback in the 2026 presidential race, although he's been disqualified from office until 2030.

