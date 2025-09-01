Left Menu

Punjab Flood Crisis: Urgent Appeals for Relief and Rescue Operations Intensify

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed their condolences for the lives lost in the Punjab floods. They urged central and state governments to accelerate relief efforts. The devastating floods, stemming from overflowing rivers due to heavy rains, have severely impacted Punjab and necessitate urgent action.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have expressed deep condolences over the tragic loss of life due to severe flooding in Punjab. On Monday, Rahul Gandhi called for urgent acceleration of relief operations by both central and state governments.

The rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, along with several seasonal rivulets, have overflowed, flooding large areas of Punjab. This follows heavy rainfall in catchment regions across Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Punjab has experienced its highest August rainfall in 25 years, with 74% above average precipitation.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also appealed for compensation for affected individuals and urged Congress colleagues to prioritize relief efforts. The Punjab government extended school closures as the state grapples with the floods' impact on approximately 1,000 villages, affecting lakhs of residents.

