K Kavitha's Bold Accusations Shake BRS Party Ranks

BRS leader K Kavitha has ignited controversy within her party with allegations against her cousins and fellow leaders, T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar. Kavitha accuses them of conspiring with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to damage the reputation of her father, K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The conflict comes to light as the Congress government initiates a CBI investigation into alleged corruption surrounding the Kaleshwaram project, established during the BRS administration. Kavitha has also highlighted that KCR's reputation suffers due to alleged misdeeds by those close to him.

Despite the internal disputes, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao praised Harish Rao's defense of the government during an assembly debate on the Kaleshwaram project. State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud asserts that Kavitha's claims highlight corruption within the project.

