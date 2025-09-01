Left Menu

Jagan Reddy Rallies YSRCP Against Alleged Government 'Excesses'

YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy urges party members to remain strong against the alleged 'excesses' of the NDA coalition government, blaming the TDP-led alliance for attacks and a breakdown in law and order. He calls for unity and courage among party workers to face the political challenges.

YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy has called on party workers to stand firm in the face of alleged 'excesses' by the NDA coalition government.

During a meeting at the Bhakarapuram camp office in Kadapa district, Reddy addressed YSRCP cadres' complaints of 'attacks and lawlessness' by the TDP-led alliance, urging them to remain courageous and adopt a spirit of struggle.

Reddy condemned the perceived collapse of law and order, asserting that governments should prioritize public welfare instead of harassing citizens, and accused the current government of political vendetta against YSRCP members.

