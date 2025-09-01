A plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was subject to GPS jamming over Bulgaria, suspected to be the work of Russian interference, a spokesperson reported on Monday. Despite the disruption, the aircraft landed safely at Plovdiv airport, allowing von der Leyen to proceed with her planned tour of Eastern EU nations.

The incident is part of a broader pattern of suspected Russian electronic meddling, as countries bordering Russia, such as Finland, Latvia, and Estonia, have faced increased electronic activity affecting aviation and maritime navigation. The interference involved in von der Leyen's flight spotlights challenges from Russia and reinforces the European Union's defense priorities.

Bulgaria confirmed that the aircraft's GPS signal was lost during its flight from Warsaw to Plovdiv, necessitating backup navigation to land safely. Western officials criticize Russia's actions as 'reckless,' with incidents of jamming and spoofing marking a consistent pattern of deliberate disruption across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)