Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

In a sharp political exchange, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Monday targeted Opposition figures Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, labeling them as 'Appu' and 'Pappu' respectively. Sinha accused the leaders of undermining Sanatani culture and democracy, branding them as 'bandits' who respect those who have disrespected Bihar.

Sinha's remarks came amidst a fiery speech by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who launched a scathing critique against the BJP and JDU's 'double-engine government' in Bihar. Kharge asserted that the current government would be ousted within six months to make way for a leadership representing marginalized communities.

Amidst allegations of electoral misconduct, Rahul Gandhi concluded the 16-day 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Patna, highlighting 'vote theft' concerns. The Bharat Jodo Yatra spanned 25 districts and saw participation from multiple opposition leaders, aiming to safeguard voting rights in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)