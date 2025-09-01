Left Menu

Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for a structured dialogue at the SCO summit to address South Asia's disputes. Advocating for regional cooperation, he highlighted issues including the Indus Waters Treaty and regional security concerns. Sharif emphasized Pakistan's commitment to multilateralism and stable regional relations.

Shehbaz Sharif
  • Country:
  • China

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his address to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, called for comprehensive and structured dialogue to resolve disputes in South Asia. Sharif emphasized the importance of multilateralism and regional cooperation, asserting Pakistan's support for these ideals.

During the summit, Sharif highlighted the need for dialogue over confrontation. He addressed the Indus Waters Treaty issue and urged for a 'structural' dialogue on unresolved disputes. Sharif expressed hope for peaceful relations with neighbors and condemned regional terrorism and aggression.

Sharif also discussed climate-induced disasters in Pakistan and expressed gratitude for international support, notably from China, amid devastating floods. He underscored Pakistan's desire for a peaceful, stable Afghanistan, advocating for trilateral cooperation between Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

