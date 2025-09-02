Left Menu

Czech PM Candidate Andrej Babis Attacked at Rally

Czech Republic's former Prime Minister Andrej Babis was hospitalized following an attack during a campaign rally. The incident in Dobra is being investigated as hooliganism. Current leaders condemned the act. Babis is a significant opposition contender for the upcoming parliamentary elections in early October.

  • Country:
  • Czechia

Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis was hospitalized Monday after suffering an attack from a man wielding a walking stick during a campaign rally in Dobra, eastern Czech Republic.

Police swiftly detained the assailant and labeled the attack as hooliganism. Babis was taken to a hospital in Frydek-Mistek for a medical check. The extent of his injuries remains unclear.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Interior Minister Vit Rakusan condemned the violence, calling it unacceptable. Despite being in the opposition, Babis's ANO party is a strong contender in the upcoming October parliamentary elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

