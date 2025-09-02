Left Menu

Guyana's Election: A Race Fueled by Oil Wealth

In Guyana's general election, citizens chose 65 parliament members and a president to manage the country's oil wealth. Incumbent President Irfaan Ali seeks reelection amid rising opposition groups. The election highlights debates over fair distribution of oil revenues and potential contract renegotiations with ExxonMobil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 03:59 IST
Guyana's Election: A Race Fueled by Oil Wealth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Guyana's general election has concluded, with citizens casting ballots to select 65 members of parliament and a president who will shape the future of the nation's burgeoning oil wealth management. Voters turned out on Monday amid claims of economic growth since ExxonMobil commenced offshore oil exploration in 2019, boosting the economy by an estimated $7.5 billion.

President Irfaan Ali, seeking reelection under the banner of the People's Progressive Party (PPP), has channeled oil revenues into critical public infrastructure and education initiatives. "We embarked on a positive campaign—one underpinned by track records, trust, and unity," Ali confidently stated to journalists after casting his vote in Leonora.

The opposition, however, has rallied voters by critiquing the alleged unfair distribution of oil wealth to PPP affiliates, charges the ruling party denies. Fresh political dynamics emerge with the new We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party seeking to reform access to housing and public opportunities, spearheading a call for early voter engagement, chiefly from the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guyana's Election: A Race Fueled by Oil Wealth

Guyana's Election: A Race Fueled by Oil Wealth

 Global
2
Capitalism for All: Bolivia's Presidential Race Heats Up

Capitalism for All: Bolivia's Presidential Race Heats Up

 Global
3
Naomi Osaka's Resurgence: A Commanding Victory at the U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka's Resurgence: A Commanding Victory at the U.S. Open

 Global
4
Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Journey: Strengthening Ties with China

Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Journey: Strengthening Ties with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025