Guyana's general election has concluded, with citizens casting ballots to select 65 members of parliament and a president who will shape the future of the nation's burgeoning oil wealth management. Voters turned out on Monday amid claims of economic growth since ExxonMobil commenced offshore oil exploration in 2019, boosting the economy by an estimated $7.5 billion.

President Irfaan Ali, seeking reelection under the banner of the People's Progressive Party (PPP), has channeled oil revenues into critical public infrastructure and education initiatives. "We embarked on a positive campaign—one underpinned by track records, trust, and unity," Ali confidently stated to journalists after casting his vote in Leonora.

The opposition, however, has rallied voters by critiquing the alleged unfair distribution of oil wealth to PPP affiliates, charges the ruling party denies. Fresh political dynamics emerge with the new We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party seeking to reform access to housing and public opportunities, spearheading a call for early voter engagement, chiefly from the youth.

