Left Menu

Vietnam's 80th Independence Anniversary: A Showcase of Unity and Military Might

Vietnam marked its 80th anniversary of independence with a grand military parade, cash distributions, and the release of nearly 14,000 prisoners. The celebration in Hanoi highlighted advanced military equipment and strong national pride, underscoring the country's commitment to sovereignty and unity under Communist leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 07:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 07:13 IST
Vietnam's 80th Independence Anniversary: A Showcase of Unity and Military Might
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vietnam marked a historic milestone, celebrating 80 years of independence with a display of military strength and national pride. The anniversary featured the largest military parade in decades, cash handouts, and the release of nearly 14,000 prisoners, including 66 foreigners.

Tens of thousands of citizens thronged the streets of Hanoi, draped in red shirts and waving Vietnamese flags—a powerful testament to the nation's unwavering spirit. Advanced military equipment, including tanks, missiles, and fighter jets, took center stage. Military personnel from China, Russia, and other nations participated, reflecting Vietnam's strong international ties.

The celebrations reiterated Vietnam's commitment to its sovereignty, as voiced by Communist Party chief To Lam. A significant moment was observed in Ba Dinh Square, recalling Ho Chi Minh's independence speech in 1945. The festivities extended to the Cam Ranh Bay, showcasing Vietnam's naval prowess with its fleet of submarines and frigates.

TRENDING

1
Veteran Democrat Jerry Nadler to Retire: A New Era for New York Politics

Veteran Democrat Jerry Nadler to Retire: A New Era for New York Politics

 Global
2
Mitchell Starc Steps Down from T20s to Focus on Test and ODI Cricket

Mitchell Starc Steps Down from T20s to Focus on Test and ODI Cricket

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un's Historic Trip: A Showcase of Power in Beijing

Kim Jong Un's Historic Trip: A Showcase of Power in Beijing

 South Korea
4
Belgium's Bold Move: Recognizing Palestine at the UN

Belgium's Bold Move: Recognizing Palestine at the UN

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025