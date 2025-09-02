Vietnam's 80th Independence Anniversary: A Showcase of Unity and Military Might
Vietnam marked its 80th anniversary of independence with a grand military parade, cash distributions, and the release of nearly 14,000 prisoners. The celebration in Hanoi highlighted advanced military equipment and strong national pride, underscoring the country's commitment to sovereignty and unity under Communist leadership.
Vietnam marked a historic milestone, celebrating 80 years of independence with a display of military strength and national pride. The anniversary featured the largest military parade in decades, cash handouts, and the release of nearly 14,000 prisoners, including 66 foreigners.
Tens of thousands of citizens thronged the streets of Hanoi, draped in red shirts and waving Vietnamese flags—a powerful testament to the nation's unwavering spirit. Advanced military equipment, including tanks, missiles, and fighter jets, took center stage. Military personnel from China, Russia, and other nations participated, reflecting Vietnam's strong international ties.
The celebrations reiterated Vietnam's commitment to its sovereignty, as voiced by Communist Party chief To Lam. A significant moment was observed in Ba Dinh Square, recalling Ho Chi Minh's independence speech in 1945. The festivities extended to the Cam Ranh Bay, showcasing Vietnam's naval prowess with its fleet of submarines and frigates.
