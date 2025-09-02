Maratha Quota Stir: Activist Manoj Jarange's Relentless Pursuit
Activist Manoj Jarange continues his hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, demanding the government recognize Marathas as Kunbi to secure reservation in jobs and education. Despite legal pressure and police notices, Jarange firmly insists on negotiations, advocating for the issuance of a government resolution meeting his demands.
Activist Manoj Jarange, amidst ongoing protests at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, has reiterated his demand for government recognition of the Marathas as Kunbi, enabling them to benefit from job and educational reservations. Jarange, undeterred by official notices and legal injunctions, maintained his firm stance on pursuing discussions with the state government.
In response to a notice from Mumbai Police to vacate the premises, alongside a directive from the Bombay High Court for protestors to clear the streets, Jarange appealed to the Maratha community for peaceful demonstrations. He expressed confidence in a favorable outcome from the court endorsing their socio-economic rights.
Jarange further accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of misinformation in legal proceedings and called for immediate government action to issue a gazette recognizing Marathas as part of the agrarian Kunbi community, thereby qualifying them for OBC reservations.
