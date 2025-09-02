Left Menu

Karnataka Politics: A Collision of Allegiances

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge accused two activists of RSS and BJP affiliations amid a Dharmasthala row. Kharge criticized BJP's factionalism and alleged political theatrics, highlighting discord within RSS groups. He urged BJP to consider broader issues for Karnataka's benefit and questioned motives behind BJP-organized events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:14 IST
Karnataka Politics: A Collision of Allegiances
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political row, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday accused activists Girish Mattannavar and Mahesh Shetty Thimarody of having ties with RSS and BJP. This allegation surfaced amid the Dharmasthala controversy linked to large-scale excavations, raising questions about the duo's intentions.

Police have registered cases against Mattannavar and Thimarody for allegedly disturbing communal harmony by circulating provocative videos. Kharge, the state's Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister, emphasized that these individuals are deeply connected to RSS and questioned BJP's internal allegiances.

The Minister criticized BJP's political maneuvers, suggesting that their marches are efforts to salvage political clout and appease their RSS leaders. He called on BJP to address broader issues affecting Kannadigas, like injustice from the Centre, instead of focusing on superficial campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New Spending Milestones

Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New S...

 United Kingdom
2
BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

 India
3
BJP Appeals to Maratha Activist to Halt Agitation, Warns of Political Exploitation

BJP Appeals to Maratha Activist to Halt Agitation, Warns of Political Exploi...

 India
4
Hunt for Missing Helicopter over Borneo Island Intensifies

Hunt for Missing Helicopter over Borneo Island Intensifies

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025