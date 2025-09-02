Karnataka Politics: A Collision of Allegiances

In a significant political row, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday accused activists Girish Mattannavar and Mahesh Shetty Thimarody of having ties with RSS and BJP. This allegation surfaced amid the Dharmasthala controversy linked to large-scale excavations, raising questions about the duo's intentions.

Police have registered cases against Mattannavar and Thimarody for allegedly disturbing communal harmony by circulating provocative videos. Kharge, the state's Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister, emphasized that these individuals are deeply connected to RSS and questioned BJP's internal allegiances.

The Minister criticized BJP's political maneuvers, suggesting that their marches are efforts to salvage political clout and appease their RSS leaders. He called on BJP to address broader issues affecting Kannadigas, like injustice from the Centre, instead of focusing on superficial campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)