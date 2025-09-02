Pawan Kalyan's 57th Birthday: A Celebration of Leadership and Legacy
Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, celebrated his 57th birthday with greetings from fans and leaders, including Narendra Modi and N Chandrababu Naidu. Modi praised his governance focus while Naidu lauded his social consciousness. Kalyan thanked Modi, appreciating his leadership for national integrity and growth.
Pawan Kalyan, the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor-turned-politician, celebrated his 57th birthday on Tuesday. The day was marked by a flood of greetings from admirers, party members, and political figures, notably Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Prime Minister Modi took to 'X' to commend the Jana Sena Party leader, acknowledging his widespread appeal and dedication to bolstering the NDA's presence in Andhra Pradesh through a commitment to good governance. Modi extended wishes for Kalyan's health and longevity.
N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed his admiration for Kalyan over 'X', describing him as a steadfast ally with a keen sense of social responsibility. Praising Kalyan's integrity and contributions to the state's development, Naidu hoped for Kalyan's continued prosperity and success.
