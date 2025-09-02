Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan's 57th Birthday: A Celebration of Leadership and Legacy

Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, celebrated his 57th birthday with greetings from fans and leaders, including Narendra Modi and N Chandrababu Naidu. Modi praised his governance focus while Naidu lauded his social consciousness. Kalyan thanked Modi, appreciating his leadership for national integrity and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:49 IST
Pawan Kalyan
  • Country:
  • India

Pawan Kalyan, the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor-turned-politician, celebrated his 57th birthday on Tuesday. The day was marked by a flood of greetings from admirers, party members, and political figures, notably Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Prime Minister Modi took to 'X' to commend the Jana Sena Party leader, acknowledging his widespread appeal and dedication to bolstering the NDA's presence in Andhra Pradesh through a commitment to good governance. Modi extended wishes for Kalyan's health and longevity.

N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed his admiration for Kalyan over 'X', describing him as a steadfast ally with a keen sense of social responsibility. Praising Kalyan's integrity and contributions to the state's development, Naidu hoped for Kalyan's continued prosperity and success.

