Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin Forge Stronger Ties Amid U.S. Challenges

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin for a series of important meetings that underline the growing strategic partnership between China and Russia. The leaders addressed mutual challenges presented by the United States, with Xi calling Putin an 'old friend' and emphasizing the deepening relations since the 2022 Ukraine invasion.

In a gesture of friendship, China announced visa-free access for Russian travelers and discussed expanding energy collaboration, including a new natural gas pipeline. This comes amid Western sanctions targeting both nations. The two leaders also attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit to further their political discourse.

The alliance, however, is not without its complexities. Both countries seek reforms in the global governance system that aligns with their interests, even as they avoid outright overturning the current world order. Their ongoing collaboration is poised to reshape geopolitical dynamics, challenging the U.S.-dominated international front.