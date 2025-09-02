Peace Pact Paves Paths: Armenia-Azerbaijan Agreement Boosts Connectivity

In a significant diplomatic development, a peace agreement struck between Azerbaijan and Armenia is poised to facilitate the opening of border crossings and the activation of new roads and railways. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan made this announcement following his return from China.

During the visit, Erdogan engaged in discussions with both Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The leaders expressed a shared vision for peace, with Erdogan affirming that they were "on the same page" about the agreement's implementation.

The accord, brokered by the United States, was signed last month and stands as a pivotal step toward enhancing regional connectivity and fostering long-term stability in the area.

