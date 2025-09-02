Left Menu

Modi's Visit to Manipur: Too Late for Change?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential visit to Manipur has stirred controversy, with critics calling it 'too little too late' after prolonged ethnic violence in the state. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the PM's neglect, while officials prepare for his visit amidst concerns over the state's unrest.

Updated: 02-09-2025 17:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to Manipur on September 13 has ignited a storm of criticism, with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accusing him of belated empathy towards the state's suffering. Despite Modi's extensive global travels, Ramesh argues that his failure to address Manipur's ethnic turmoil reveals a disengagement that fueled further unrest.

The northeastern state, plagued by violence since May 2023, saw ethnic tensions explode following a controversial court decision. The conflict, primarily between the Meitei community and Kuki-Zo tribes, has resulted in over 260 deaths and thousands displaced. As the state grapples with humanitarian crises, the prime minister's silence and alleged inaction have drawn sharp rebuke.

With President's Rule imposed and administrative challenges persisting, Modi's visit aims to oversee development projects, including the inauguration of Mizoram's new railway station. However, critics like Ramesh highlight the absence of sustained federal intervention, pointing to continued fragility and societal discord as ongoing challenges in Manipur, demanding more proactive governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

