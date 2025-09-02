Bengal's Legislative Turmoil: Migrant Motion Sparks TMC-BJP Hostility
The West Bengal Assembly's session turned chaotic as TMC and BJP members clashed over a motion addressing alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states. Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari was suspended for disrupting proceedings while protesting against comments by the state's Education Minister comparing the Indian Army's actions to those of Pakistan's military.
- Country:
- India
Tuesday's session in the West Bengal Assembly was marked by significant disorder as members of the ruling TMC and opposition BJP clashed over a controversial motion. The motion condemned purported attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled regions, leading to the suspension of Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari for the remainder of the special session for disrupting proceedings.
Adhikari's suspension was in response to his protest against comments made by Education Minister Bratya Basu. Basu had controversially compared the dismantling of a TMC protest stage by the Indian Army in Kolkata to the Pakistani army's historical atrocities in East Pakistan. The incident further strained relations between the TMC and BJP.
Amidst loud opposition from BJP legislators, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of misusing the Army for political vendetta, citing various alleged instances of Bengali persecution in BJP-governed states. The TMC maintains that this motion highlights the systematic harassment of migrants, while the BJP rebukes the state's narrative as politically motivated.
