PM Modi Responds to Insult Against His Mother, Sparks Outrage in Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep distress over the derogatory remarks made against his late mother during a political rally in Bihar by a Congress member. He condemned the opposition, emphasizing that the people of Bihar would not forgive such an insult. The incident sparked a call for apology and ignited political tensions.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced his deep pain over derogatory remarks directed at his late mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. Modi stressed that while he could forgive the RJD and Congress, the citizens of Bihar would not.
Addressing a gathering in Delhi, the PM criticized opposition parties for their alleged misogynistic attitudes, asserting that mothers and sisters in Bihar must demand accountability from the RJD-Congress alliance. The accusations followed an incident in Darbhanga, where abusive language was reportedly used against Modi's mother by a Congress affiliate.
With tensions escalating, BJP leaders demanded apologies from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, who denied involvement. The situation has resulted in heightened political strife, with BJP activists mobilizing against their opposition counterparts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
