Voter ID Chronicles: The BJP-Congress Clash

The BJP accuses Congress leader Pawan Khera of holding two voter IDs amidst allegations of voter fraud. Rahul Gandhi's campaign against voter-roll revision is called into question, as both parties exchange heated rhetoric. The Election Commission's integrity is challenged, with calls for an investigation into the claims.

Updated: 02-09-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:43 IST
  • India

The political battleground has intensified as the BJP accuses Congress leader Pawan Khera of possessing dual voter IDs, suggesting electoral malpractice. In response, Rahul Gandhi claims the BJP aims to tarnish reputations as his campaign against voter-roll revision in Bihar faces scrutiny.

As the political rhetoric heats up, the BJP's Amit Malviya attacks Gandhi, citing historical electoral irregularities allegedly linked to the Congress. Demand for an Election Commission inquiry into Khera's voter ID situation heightens, with allegations of multiple votes cast under different identifiers.

The BJP's national spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, charges that Gandhi's voter fraud claims are a deflection. The narrative swings as Gandhi is accused of misleading the public, aiming to undermine confidence in democratic processes and embed doubts amidst the electorate.

