Voter ID Controversy: Pawan Khera Fires Back at BJP
Congress leader Pawan Khera rebuts BJP claims that he holds two voter IDs, asserting the allegations deflect scrutiny onto the Election Commission. The EC issued a notice accusing Khera of duplicate electoral registration. Khera insists the BJP's assertion exposes the EC's oversight failures.
In a heated exchange, Congress leader Pawan Khera has firmly rejected allegations by the BJP that he possesses two voter IDs, which has sparked a broader debate about the Election Commission's role and accountability.
Khera criticized the election watchdog after receiving a notice from poll authorities in Delhi for purportedly registering in multiple constituencies, arguing that genuine complaints of 'vote chori' remain unaddressed while the EC hastily targets opposition figures.
Raising questions about the Election Commission's impartiality, Khera pointed out inconsistencies in its approach, citing Rahul Gandhi's disclosure of 100,000 fake voters in Mahadevapura. Khera demands accountability and CCTV evidence to show if his vote was misused.
