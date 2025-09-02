Left Menu

Bihar Bandh Announced to Protest Alleged Abuses Against PM Modi

The NDA's women's wings call for a five-hour bandh in Bihar on September 4, protesting alleged abuses against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Congress 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. BJP leaders condemn the incident, viewing it as an insult to Modi's mother and an attack on democratic norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:30 IST
The women's factions of the NDA called for a five-hour shutdown in Bihar on September 4, in response to alleged verbal abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. This protest reflects outrage among leaders over comments made from the stage by an unidentified individual.

Accusations center on a video showing improper language used against Modi. BJP leaders have condemned this as not only an insult to Modi and his family but to all mothers. State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal emphasized the gravity of the incident, equating it to a broader attack on revered familial and cultural norms.

The agitation highlights tensions within Bihar's political landscape, with NDA leaders urging public participation in the bandh as a demonstration against such perceived disrespect. Emergency services will remain operational, ensuring minimal disruption during the planned protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

