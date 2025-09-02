Bihar Bandh Announced to Protest Alleged Abuses Against PM Modi

The women's factions of the NDA called for a five-hour shutdown in Bihar on September 4, in response to alleged verbal abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. This protest reflects outrage among leaders over comments made from the stage by an unidentified individual.

Accusations center on a video showing improper language used against Modi. BJP leaders have condemned this as not only an insult to Modi and his family but to all mothers. State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal emphasized the gravity of the incident, equating it to a broader attack on revered familial and cultural norms.

The agitation highlights tensions within Bihar's political landscape, with NDA leaders urging public participation in the bandh as a demonstration against such perceived disrespect. Emergency services will remain operational, ensuring minimal disruption during the planned protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)