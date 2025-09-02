Left Menu

Rift Rumors: Sengottaiyan's Anticipated September 5 Address

Former AIADMK Minister K A Sengottaiyan plans to address his supporters on September 5 after hinting at a possible rift within the party. His brief statement after a closed-door meeting has led to speculations, fueled by his recent absence during key party events.

  • India

Former AIADMK Minister K A Sengottaiyan conducted a meeting with his supporters, announcing a plan to speak candidly on September 5. His statement has sparked speculation about potential discord within the AIADMK.

The announcement came after a private meeting at Sengottaiyan's farmhouse, causing many to wonder about possible tensions. Although Sengottaiyan refrained from providing detailed information, he assured reporters of an open conversation at the AIADMK office in Gobichettipalayam.

Sengottaiyan's low profile in recent months, notably not attending a key party function and Assembly sessions, has further fueled talks of a potential split, which could shake the party's dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

