Left Menu

Apna Dal (S) Pushes for Raised OBC Creamy Layer Ceiling

Apna Dal (Soneylal) called for increasing the OBC creamy layer ceiling from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. The party celebrated the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to address reservation norms in outsourced appointments. They also urged for a dedicated ministry for backward classes' welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:27 IST
Apna Dal (S) Pushes for Raised OBC Creamy Layer Ceiling
  • Country:
  • India

The Apna Dal (Soneylal) has put forth a demand to raise the income ceiling for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) creamy layer from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, marking it as a significant day for the party.

In an organisational meeting in Lucknow, party president and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel highlighted the strides made by the party in advocacy for reservation norms in outsourced government appointments, benefiting deprived sections of society.

The Uttar Pradesh government approved a proposal to improve conditions for outsourced employees, offering a monthly honorarium between Rs 16,000 and Rs 20,000. Patel reiterated the necessity of a dedicated ministry for backward classes' welfare and expressed confidence in government support.

TRENDING

1
Kashmir on Alert Amid Heavy Rains Forecast

Kashmir on Alert Amid Heavy Rains Forecast

 India
2
Leadership Shake-Up at Nestle: CEO Laurent Freixe Dismissed Amid Scandal

Leadership Shake-Up at Nestle: CEO Laurent Freixe Dismissed Amid Scandal

 Global
3
Minister's Generous Donation to Aid Flood Relief in Jammu and Kashmir

Minister's Generous Donation to Aid Flood Relief in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
4
Odisha Police Uncover Illegal Cattle Transport: 22 Cattle Found Dead

Odisha Police Uncover Illegal Cattle Transport: 22 Cattle Found Dead

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025