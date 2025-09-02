Apna Dal (S) Pushes for Raised OBC Creamy Layer Ceiling

The Apna Dal (Soneylal) has put forth a demand to raise the income ceiling for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) creamy layer from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, marking it as a significant day for the party.

In an organisational meeting in Lucknow, party president and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel highlighted the strides made by the party in advocacy for reservation norms in outsourced government appointments, benefiting deprived sections of society.

The Uttar Pradesh government approved a proposal to improve conditions for outsourced employees, offering a monthly honorarium between Rs 16,000 and Rs 20,000. Patel reiterated the necessity of a dedicated ministry for backward classes' welfare and expressed confidence in government support.