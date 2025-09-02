Left Menu

Demand for National Calamity Status Amidst Punjab Floods

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is urging the classification of severe flooding in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir as a national calamity. He criticized the AAP government for inadequate flood response and questioned Prime Minister Modi's absence from the affected areas, highlighting the urgent need for relief.

Warring criticized the AAP government for its inadequate response, questioning the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the flood-hit areas despite his return from the SCO summit.

Additionally, Warring questioned AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's lack of presence in Punjab during this crisis, suggesting that the state's significance is reduced to election and publicity purposes for the party.

