Demand for National Calamity Status Amidst Punjab Floods

Amid severe flooding in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has called for these disasters to be declared a national calamity.

Warring criticized the AAP government for its inadequate response, questioning the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the flood-hit areas despite his return from the SCO summit.

Additionally, Warring questioned AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's lack of presence in Punjab during this crisis, suggesting that the state's significance is reduced to election and publicity purposes for the party.