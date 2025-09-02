Congo's Former Justice Minister Sentenced for Embezzlement

A former justice minister in Congo, Constant Mutamba, was sentenced to three years of forced labor by the country's Court of Cassation for embezzling $19 million designated for a prison project in Kisangani, as announced on Tuesday.

Mutamba, a 37-year-old political figure, recently resigned amidst the allegations, which he denies. His legal troubles have sparked protests from his supporters, leading to recent clashes in Kinshasa that delayed the verdict's announcement.

The court not only handed down a prison sentence but also banned Mutamba from electoral participation for five years after serving his time. In a related development earlier this year, Mutamba supported legal action against ex-President Joseph Kabila regarding alleged ties to the M23 rebel group.

(With inputs from agencies.)