Left Menu

Congo's Former Justice Minister Sentenced for Embezzlement

Former Congo justice minister, Constant Mutamba, was sentenced to three years of forced labor for embezzling $19 million earmarked for prison construction in Kisangani. The court also barred him from elections for five years. His supporters have been protesting against his arrest, leading to clashes in Kinshasa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:01 IST
Congo's Former Justice Minister Sentenced for Embezzlement
minister
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

A former justice minister in Congo, Constant Mutamba, was sentenced to three years of forced labor by the country's Court of Cassation for embezzling $19 million designated for a prison project in Kisangani, as announced on Tuesday.

Mutamba, a 37-year-old political figure, recently resigned amidst the allegations, which he denies. His legal troubles have sparked protests from his supporters, leading to recent clashes in Kinshasa that delayed the verdict's announcement.

The court not only handed down a prison sentence but also banned Mutamba from electoral participation for five years after serving his time. In a related development earlier this year, Mutamba supported legal action against ex-President Joseph Kabila regarding alleged ties to the M23 rebel group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods Disrupt Life

Himachal's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods Disrupt Life

 India
2
Bridges Weakened by Mining: A Call for Collective Responsibility in Jammu and Kashmir

Bridges Weakened by Mining: A Call for Collective Responsibility in Jammu an...

 India
3
Aftermath of the Maratha Quota Protest: A Clean-Up Challenge

Aftermath of the Maratha Quota Protest: A Clean-Up Challenge

 India
4
Market Jitters: Legal Ruling Shakes Wall Street as Trump's Tariffs Hang in Balance

Market Jitters: Legal Ruling Shakes Wall Street as Trump's Tariffs Hang in B...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025