Tripura's Political Landscape: BJP's Chief Saha Champions Peace and Development
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized the BJP's commitment to peace and development, criticizing past CPI(M)-Congress rule's violence. Speaking at a rally welcoming new members, he praised PM Modi's initiatives, highlighted BJP's respect for Maharaja Bir Bikram, and called for unity among indigenous communities.
In a robust address, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) resolve to foster peace and development in the northeastern state, contrasting it with the violence during previous CPI(M)-Congress regimes.
Saha, while speaking at a program in Gomati district, welcoming 610 new members, highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' and affirmed BJP's stance against political violence.
Criticizing past governments for neglecting contributions by figures like Maharaja Bir Bikram, Saha pointed to the BJP's efforts to honor him and the ongoing development work benefitting the Janajati community since Modi took office in 2014.
