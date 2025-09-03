Market Turbulence as Dollar Strengthens Amid Global Fiscal Woes

Global currency markets were in disarray on Tuesday as the sterling and Japanese yen slumped amid rising investor concerns over government fiscal policies. The U.S. dollar gained considerably, boosted by renewed pressure in bond markets, with traders eagerly awaiting the release of the U.S. jobs report for projections on the dollar's trajectory.

Currency analysts noted that external negative developments were the primary catalysts for the dollar's ascension. Britain's 30-year bond yields reached unprecedented highs since 1998, exacerbating the situation in the forex market. In parallel, a U.S. court ruling allowing Trump-era tariffs to remain until mid-October created additional tension.

Meanwhile, internal U.K. fiscal troubles compounded sterling's struggles as political ambiguity in Japan weighed on the yen. Despite the economic backdrop, spot gold surged to record levels, maintaining its appeal as a safe haven. As markets awaited further metrics, all eyes remained fixed on upcoming U.S. economic data.

