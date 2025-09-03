Left Menu

US Executes High-Stakes Drug Vessel Strike in Caribbean

The US executed a strike against a Venezuelan vessel carrying drugs in the southern Caribbean. Spearheaded under President Trump's directive and with details scant, Secretary Marco Rubio revealed the vessel belonged to a narco-terrorist group. Venezuela's government mobilized troops in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 01:16 IST
US Executes High-Stakes Drug Vessel Strike in Caribbean
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump announced a US strike targeting a drug-laden vessel originating from Venezuela, now intercepted in the southern Caribbean. The operation remains shrouded in mystery, with little detail provided.

According to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, via social media platform X, the targeted ship was operated by a known narco-terrorist organization, describing the mission as a lethal strike.

This military maneuver aligns with recent US plans to amplify its maritime presence near Venezuela, seeking to mitigate threats from regional drug cartels. In response, President Nicolás Maduro's administration has positioned troops along coastal and border areas while encouraging civilian militia enlistment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Move: Space Command Headquarters to Alabama

Trump's Bold Move: Space Command Headquarters to Alabama

 United States
2
Judge Orders Google to Share Data, Sparking Online Search Competition

Judge Orders Google to Share Data, Sparking Online Search Competition

 Global
3
Wall Street Wobbles Under Bond Market Pressure

Wall Street Wobbles Under Bond Market Pressure

 Global
4
Justice and Controversy: The Final Phase of Bolsonaro's Historic Trial

Justice and Controversy: The Final Phase of Bolsonaro's Historic Trial

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025