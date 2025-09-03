US Executes High-Stakes Drug Vessel Strike in Caribbean

President Donald Trump announced a US strike targeting a drug-laden vessel originating from Venezuela, now intercepted in the southern Caribbean. The operation remains shrouded in mystery, with little detail provided.

According to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, via social media platform X, the targeted ship was operated by a known narco-terrorist organization, describing the mission as a lethal strike.

This military maneuver aligns with recent US plans to amplify its maritime presence near Venezuela, seeking to mitigate threats from regional drug cartels. In response, President Nicolás Maduro's administration has positioned troops along coastal and border areas while encouraging civilian militia enlistment.

(With inputs from agencies.)