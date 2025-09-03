Lawmakers Push for Transparency in Epstein Case

In a concerted effort to demand transparency, U.S. lawmakers have initiated a drive to release all federal files concerning Jeffrey Epstein. The move, led by bipartisan representatives, seeks to bring to light documents held by the Department of Justice related to the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender.

On Tuesday, Republican Representative Thomas Massie from Kentucky filed a discharge petition aiming to force a vote in the House of Representatives. This proposal mandates the public release of unclassified materials from the FBI and U.S. attorneys' offices. Endorsed by Democratic Representative Ro Khanna from California, the initiative was announced in conjunction with private meetings between Epstein survivors and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The proposal, however, faced criticism from Johnson for not safeguarding the identities of Epstein's victims. Meanwhile, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has subpoenaed key documents and testimonies as part of its ongoing probe into the case. In the midst of these developments, survivor discussions with lawmakers have been described as intense and emotional.